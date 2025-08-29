Confusing signboards on NH-48 in Gurugram mislead commuters: Report

Most of the signboards on National Highway 48 (NH-48) in Gurugram are poorly placed, misleading thousands of daily commuters. A recent survey conducted last week by traffic police revealed glaring errors, including incorrect speed limit boards and faded or misplaced signages on a highway that witnesses nearly five lakh vehicles daily. A signboard on the NH-48 exit-13 near Anaj Mandi in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the findings, 75% of signboards on NH-48 between Delhi and Jaipur bypass are either faded, wrongly placed, or poorly visible, making navigation difficult and often dangerous.

Wrong placements and faded boards

At many locations, boards are either hidden behind trees, placed at a wrong height, or installed too close to the turn, giving commuters little time to react. For example, signboards at Exit 12 in Sector 9 and Sector 10 are faded and unclear and at exit 16 in South City, Sector 14, and Sector 17 are wrongly positioned, forcing drivers into sudden lane changes.

Traffic police officials said faulty signage contributes directly to congestion and accidents. “It will be easier for commuters to navigate if the boards are placed correctly and maintained. Confusion leads to abrupt turns and frequent collisions,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic.

“Survey has revealed that of 92 signages at Rajiv Chowk, nearly 75% are either incorrect, misplaced, or misleading,” said Mohan, adding that a comprehensive review is underway to better understand the condition of signages.

The installation of signages is guided by the Road Safety Committee, and responsibility lies with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials.

R.D. Singhal, Chief General Manager (Mobility), GMDA, said “Rectification work at Rajiv Chowk has been initiated.We will replace the faulty signages in three days if weather permits.”

Speed limit confusion

The report also flagged errors in speed limit signage. Some boards show contradictory speed limits within short stretches which creates uncertainty among drivers over speeding fines.

Commuters said the issue has been persistent for years. Rakesh Kumar, a daily commuter from Manesar, said, “At night, many boards are either not visible or misleading. You realise the turn only after you’ve missed it.”

Acknowledging the lapses, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), urging it to replace broken and faded boards.

Officials said, “The NH-48 is the city’s most critical corridor. Clear signage is essential for road safety and traffic management. We have asked the NHAI to act immediately.”

Road safety experts said with the country witnessing over 1.68 lakh road fatalities annually (MoRTH, 2022), effective signage is a key to curb such incidents.

“Global studies consistently show that targeted improvements such as clear warnings for junctions or sharp curves can reduce certain types of accidents by as much as 40%. Placing the right sign in the right location gives a driver the vital information they need to anticipate hazards, not just react to them,” said Sarika Panda Director Nagarro & Trustee Raahgiri Foundation.

These will prevent confusion and create a predictable traffic flow, bringing the accident statistics down, added Panda.

Manas Human, CEO of Nagarro, which consults on environment, life sciences , Walkability and health care said, “Gurugram’s system of roads and traffic routing is unnecessarily complex and inconsistent. The signages are still not comprehensive. You often come across them when you need to switch directions. For example, I still find it difficult to find my way to home or office from Ambience Mall to my office without Google Maps.”

Satish Yadav, a resident of Sector 31 who drives daily to Udyog Vihar said,“The signboards are either faded or placed in such a way that you notice them only when it’s too late. Many times, I have had to brake suddenly or switch lanes because the signage wasn’t visible in time. It feels unsafe, especially during peak hours when traffic is already chaotic.”