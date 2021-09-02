Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Congress workers protest farmer lathicharge, changes to land acquisition norms
Congress workers marched to the Mini Secretariat and submitted a memo addressed to the Haryana governor.
Congress workers marched to the Mini Secretariat and submitted a memo addressed to the Haryana governor.
gurugram news

Congress workers protest farmer lathicharge, changes to land acquisition norms

Members of the Congress party on Thursday protested against lathi-charge of farmers in Karnal on August 28 and changes to the Land Acquisition Act by the state government. The workers gathered at Rajiv Chowk for a protest
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:48 PM IST

Members of the Congress party on Thursday protested against lathi-charge of farmers in Karnal on August 28 and changes to the Land Acquisition Act by the state government. The workers gathered at Rajiv Chowk for a protest and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana governor to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram at the Mini Secretariat.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav, while addressing the workers, said, “The farm laws are anti people and they must be taken back. The decision of the government to amend the Land Acquisition Act (where consent of owners is not mandatory) is also retrograde decision and it harms the interests of the landowners.”

Former Congress minister Sukhbir Kataria, who also participated in the protest, said, “The common man, working class and labour is suffering because of high inflation and this government has no solution for problems faced by people,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, refuted the allegations and said that the government was ready to hold discussions with farmers and allowed them to protest peacefully. “It is not the BJP but Congress which has a history of firing at farmers and workers across the country. The government has allowed peaceful protests but these should not become a tool to spread anarchy,” said Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.