Cook falls to death from building, cops file case

Gurugram A 32-year-old cook died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the third floor of a paying guest accommodation in Sector 28, police said.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that the PG owner has pushed him to death as he was demanding his pending salary. However, police said they have recovered CCTV footage of the building where the deceased is seen pushing the PG owner and lost his balance and fell to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Rana, who hailed from Jharkhand, police said, adding that he was working in Gurugram for the last seven years as a cook.

Anand Kumar Rawani, the nephew of the deceased, said that his uncle had called him to seek help after the PG owner refused to clear his pending dues. “My uncle had called on February 5 and had told us that the new PG owner had threatened him for life and had refused to clear his dues,” he said.

Rawani said his uncle used to work in a women’s PG in Chakkarpur. “Three months ago, the PG was taken over by another man and he did not pay him his salary for three months and was harassing him. On Thursday, we received a call from one of the helpers working in the PG who said that my uncle fell from the rooftop and died,” he said.

The women residents of the PG told police that a scuffle broke out between the two that led to the incident, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police are conducting a detailed investigation and are checking the CCTV footage. “The PG owner is at large, but he had taken Rana to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. We have registered a murder case at Sector 29 police station,” he said.