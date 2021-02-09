IND USA
Cops identify six accident-prone spots

Six accident-prone spots have been identified by the police, following 43 accidents and 12 deaths at these spots this year
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST

Six accident-prone spots have been identified by the police, following 43 accidents and 12 deaths at these spots this year.

The police said that they have analysed the factors causing fatal accidents on these stretches, with speeding and wrong-side driving identified as the most common and dangerous ones.

According to the survey conducted last month, a majority of accidents on city roads have taken place at the junction of Supermart-2 in DLF Phase 4, stretch from Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 65, the spot ahead of Central Plaza on Golf Course Road, Sector 56 crossing, stretch from Sushant Lok-1 crossing to Sector 40 and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

“Speeding and driving on the wrong side were the major causes behind the high accident rates at these points,” said KK Rao, the commissioner of police.

The survey was conducted by local police teams and traffic personnel in the last week of January. A report in this regard was submitted to the commissioner of police on Monday.

Rao said that the officials have analysed the behaviour of two-wheeler motorists, cyclists and pedestrians and they have planned to deploy traffic teams to monitor the speed limit of the vehicles. As per the traffic police records, 70 accidents have taken place between January 1 and February 9, with 30 deaths and 39 injuries in all.

Over 300 people are killed every year on the city roads, as per the data over the last four years. Last year, 347 deaths were reported, while 422 deaths were recorded in 2019.

Rao said they have deployed a police control room van at all traffic crossings and have directed all the station house officers (SHOs) to patrol the area at night. “The SHOs have been asked to keep a check on the traffic signal and to ensure deployment at these signals. They will also challan those speeding and driving on the wrong side at night, as commuters flout rules due to limited police deployment,” he said.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert, expressed concern over the fact that an on-road death is reported every second day. “The police is caught unawares. No action is being taken to prevent mishaps despite so many lives having been lost. There are various other spots where the roads are unsafe, there are engineering faults and speeding is the main concern, but they are still out of the police radar,” she said, adding that despite several awareness drives and deployment, people do not pay heed to safe practices.

