Covid 19 spike continues, 703 cases reported

Gurugram recorded 703 Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the total number of cases till date to 68,193.

As per details shared by the city’s health department, the total number of active cases rose to 4,591.

There has been a rapid surge in the Covid 19 infections since March 15, when the total active cases had been 534. The rise also reflected in the positivity rate, the total number of positive cases per 100 tests, that read 7.8 percent. “We have increased testing considerably to reduce positivity and in last 10 days the sampling has increased from 3000 per day to 8008 on Friday. The vaccination outreach is being expanded considerably,” said Varinder Yadav, chief medical officer.

Yadav said that a number of vaccination session sites were set up on Friday across industrial areas to boost reach. “Several factory and industrial associations have tied up with the health department and are vaccinating their employees.

Arvind Rai, senior executive at Modelama, an export house in Udyog Vihar said that they held a vaccine session at their factory on Friday. “ A number of workers were vaccinated and these camps will be held regularly,” he said.

On Friday, a total of 14,043 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated at 214 session sites. Out of these 10218 jabs were given by government hospitals and remaining by private hospitals.

In view of the rising cases, the district administration had increased the number of containment zones to 61 from 31 on Wednesday.