Covid-19 vaccination camps for factory workers, labourers in Basai to be increased

To tackle the rush of factory workers and labourers arriving at Basai health centre for Covid-19 vaccinations, the district has planned to increase the number of camps for vaccinating people. Officials said that people start forming queues from midnight to collect tokens distributed at the health centre for vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It has come into the notice that workers were reaching Basai health centre from midnight in large numbers, queuing up to take the tokens. Considering the inconvenience faced by the people, an additional camp was set up with proper seating arrangements. A special camp will be set up for pregnant women too,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

According to Singh, vaccine doses have to be equally distributed to all health centres but considering the heavy footfall, an additional camp was organised on Thursday to provide more than 100 doses as first shot and 200 as a second shot to people at two sites in Basai. The Basai health centre has been getting a footfall of more than 250 people every day.

Overall, 2,013,511 vaccine doses have been administered in the district till now. On Thursday, about 12,977 doses were given, of which 7,748 vaccine shots were at government hospitals and 5,229 were at private hospitals. For Friday, the district health department has opened slots for 3,800 first-shot jabs and 5,710 second-shot jabs.

According to the government data, at least 54% of people in 45-60 year age group have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. Gurugram is currently second in the state, after Ambala, after covering 81% of the 45-60 age group. In the 18-44 year category, about 91% of people are vaccinated in Gurugram, which is the highest across the state, followed by 65% in Dadri and 61% in Panchkula.