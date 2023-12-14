Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother set afire, battling for life with 60% burns

Mahesh Panchal, 32, brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, was battling for his life with 60% burn injuries after four unidentified men sprinkled petrol and set him afire early on Thursday near Baba Mandi in Faridabad, police said. Police said that the attackers confirmed Panchal’s relation with Bajrangi before setting him ablaze. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the attackers confirmed Panchal’s relation with Bajrangi before setting him ablaze. “When my brother confirmed that, they poured petrol on him and set him on fire and fled from the spot,” said Bajrangi, who was arrested for his alleged role in the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram that left six dead in July.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said that the attackers fled in a car and that the investigators were scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify them.

Assistant police commissioner (crime) Aman Yadav said that they were investigating the incident after registering a case against the four unidentified accused. “Panchal has been referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital with 60% burn injuries,” he said.

Yadav said that Panchal rushed inside his house where his family members doused the fire and first took him to a local hospital.

Bajragi called the attack an act of revenge against him. “Since I work for the protection of cows and run my group to rescue the smuggled cows, some people have tried to kill my brother,” he said.

Bajrangi, who heads the Goarakshak Bajrang Force, was booked for rioting, assault, brandishing weapons, and dacoity in connection with the communal violence in July.

Bajrangi, who was among 292 people arrested for the violence, and another cow vigilante Mohit Yadav or Monu Manesar, were accused of releasing provocative videos that inflamed communal tensions.