Cyber criminal held for duping man of ₹49.5L in Faridabad: Cops

A 32-year-old man was arrested from Butwal in Nepal on Wednesday for duping a resident of ₹49.5 lakh and securing a bail securing bail from Punjab and Haryana high court through forged documents, said police on Thursday. Police identified the suspect as Virender Balhara, originally from Rewari. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the suspect as Virender Balhara, originally from Rewari. The suspect was one of the members of a cybercrime gang which duped Naresh Kumar, a Sector 21D resident in Faridabad through investment fraud in 2023.

The victim had submitted a complaint at Cybercrime police station (NIT) on July 5, 2024, after which an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects, said police.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police said, “Before he could be arrested, he managed to secure an anticipatory bail on December 24 from the high court by submitting a bank demand draft of ₹7 lakh to Kumar promising to return his money. However, soon after bail was confirmed, Balhara alerted the bank that his demand draft was stolen and even submitted an affidavit for it,” he said.

Yadav said that when the victim tried to deposit the draft at his branch, the bank officials alerted him that the transaction could not take place. Kumar approached high court again on January 22 which issued bailable warrant against Balhara directing Faridabad police to physically produce him on the next day after cancelling his bail but he had fled to Nepal till then.

Yadav said that Kumar had fled to Nepal from where he had started operating his cybercrime network once again.

“He was using a virtual SIM card along with a private network so that police could not trace his location,” he said.

Investigators said that a special investigation team headed by inspector Vimal Rai, the station house officer of Cyber Crime police station (Central) travelled to Nepal after tracing his location and arrested him while another team headed by inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer of Cyber Crime police station (Central) appeared before high court on Tuesday to appraise that Balhara was detained in Nepal.

He was flown to IGI international airport in Delhi from Kathmandu and was forwarded to judicial custody in Neemka jail after production before a court following his formal arrest, said police.