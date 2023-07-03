Home / Cities / Gurugram News / HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre

HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre

PTI |
Jul 03, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Sources said a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

The HUDA City Centre metro station on the Yellow Line of the DMRC network will be renamed as Gurugram City Centre, officials said on Monday.

The station falls in Haryana's Gurugram.

A decision has been taken to rename the station as Gurugram City Centre, a senior official said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: “A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.”

