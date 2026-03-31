Demolition drive clears encroachments along Pataudi stretch
Encroachments up to 50 feet wide were cleared, restoring the road to its original width and easing congestion.
A large-scale demolition drive was carried out along a two-kilometre stretch of the Pataudi-Jatauli road in Pataudi town on Monday, with the municipal committee Pataudi removing encroachments in front of around 200 shops, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials said.
Officials said the drive targeted widespread encroachments by shopkeepers in Pataudi and Jatauli Mandi that had narrowed public roads, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.
RS Batth, district town planner, enforcement, said encroachments in front of nearly 200 shops were cleared, including sheds, construction material, ramps, and instances where drains had been covered. “Encroachments ranging from 20 to 25 feet on each side, amounting to nearly 50 feet in total, were successfully removed, restoring the road to its intended width,” he said.
“As part of the drive, nine shops that had been illegally constructed on the road were also demolished after due legal procedures were completed by PWD (B&R) and MC Pataudi,” Batth said. He said that encroachments by the shopkeepers were removed during the drive. Batth added that violators have been warned that any future encroachment will invite criminal action.
Officials added that an inspection at 6.30am on Monday was conducted following complaints about encroachments by the Sabji Mandi and illegal carts obstructing traffic, including emergency vehicles.
Authorities said the municipal committee Pataudi will coordinate with local police to ensure proper parking and prevent future encroachments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More
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