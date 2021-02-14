IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Dense fog in morning gives way to a warm day, air quality remains very poor
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dense fog in morning gives way to a warm day, air quality remains very poor

Dense fog prevailed in parts of the city on Saturday morning, while the air quality continued in the very poor zone for the second consecutive day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Dense fog prevailed in parts of the city on Saturday morning, while the air quality continued in the very poor zone for the second consecutive day. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, dense fog is expected in some areas on Sunday too.

VK Soni, head of the IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to continue in a similar range for the next two to three days. “Surface winds were low and atmospheric conditions are stable, due to which dense fog prevailed on Saturday. On Sunday too, there is a forecast of dense fog,” said Soni.

While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s Palam observatory in Delhi, the minimum temperature on Saturday stood at 13.1 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 11 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

Experts said that the temperature is expected to increase gradually, marking the onset of spring, with winter coming to an end. “Temperature is going to increase in the coming days. The winter season is in retreat and fresh cold conditions are not expected,” said Soni.

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 310 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. This was a slight improvement from Friday’s AQI reading, of 347, which was also in the very poor category.

“Due to dense fog, there is some condensation and the pollutants settled down. The AQI will remain in the lower range of very poor category for the next two to three days,” said Soni.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the lower range of the very poor category over the next five days.

The concentration of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 404.67 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Saturday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 388.42µg/m3 on Saturday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Gwal Pahari stood at 241.29 µg/m3. The safe limit of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) forecast, the ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expecting for the next couple of days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Health department to begin administering second dose of Covid-19 vaccine next week

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The district health department will begin administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from next week onwards to people who took the jab 28 days ago when the drive was launched
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Committee will take call on steps to resolve waterlogging near Najafgarh drain: Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST
To resolve the waterlogging issue on the agriculture land around the Najafgarh drain, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that affected farmers should form a committee and coordinate with the state government to take steps to prevent the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Landowners voice grievances on land acquired by HSIIDC

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Landowners of five villages, whose land was acquired in 2006 by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), held a panchayat on Saturday in Ghadoli Khurd village and demanded the formation of a committee comprising all stakeholders to decide on their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Advisory board to oversee developmental works in Manesar

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) will have a 21-member advisory board to oversee developmental projects of the civic body and assist officials with the creation of municipal wards, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a programme organized at the HSIIDC auditorium in IMT Manesar on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Kherki Daula toll plaza to be shifted in six months: Khattar

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted in six months, much to the relief of residents and owners of factories based in Manesar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Senior executives of MGF booked on complaint of Emaar India

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Senior executives of MGF Developments Ltd, a Delhi-based developer, were booked on Monday for allegedly fraudulently siphoning off valuable land parcels of Emaar India, its erstwhile partner, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Dense fog in isolated pockets prevailed in the morning hours on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Plastic use can lead to fines up to 25,000 from February 27

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Using plastic from February 27 can invite penalties of up to 25,000 as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday issued a notification for residents, shopkeepers, retailers and vendors to stop the practice
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to scale up their protests, starting February 14

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would be scaling up the agitation against the three contentious farm laws through various programmes, starting with a mashaal juloos (torch march) on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Only around 54% of the 1,200 targeted front-line workers turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP decides to cancel licence of Sare Homes, take over project

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Moving a step closer to taking over Sare Homes residential project in Sector 92, the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Wednesday recommended that the licence of this township should be cancelled as presently the real estate company has no directors and the assets of the company have been frozen by Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Gurugram)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Study identifies Mangar forests as crucial bird habitat, calls for increased research and conservation

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A new study has found that the Aravalli forests in and around Faridabad’s Mangar village have become a crucial habitat for birds, recording the presence of 219 species in a 17 square kilometre area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three arrested for 500-crore plot sale fraud

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:43 PM IST
With the arrest of three persons from Sector 39 on Tuesday, the police busted a gang that illegally sold plots in Sushant Lok-1 and Sushant Lok-3, on forged documents, by taking advantage of the high real estate value in the city that attracts investors from other states as well as abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side

By Leena Dhankhar and Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Lack of enforcement, long distances for taking a U-turn and flawed road designs, besides the callous attitude of motorists, are among the key reasons that lead to wrong-side driving in the city, road safety experts said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wrong-side driving can attract FIRs in Gurugram

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The police have decided to register FIRs against people found driving on the wrong side of the road in the city, under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertains to rash driving
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP