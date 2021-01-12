IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak

The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST

The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza. While lab reports of two bird samples sent to Jalandhar are awaited, officials said they are operating under the assumption that they will test positive for bird flu, in which case culling of poultry may be required.

Thursday’s meeting, to be presided over by Dr Punita Gahlot, the deputy director of animal husbandry, is likely to be attended by the police, public health, forests and wildlife, revenue and land reform, public works, panchayat administration, and the disaster management cell officials, in addition to the deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner.

“So far, we have been focussing on conducting clinical surveillance at poultry farms and training our veterinarians. But containing an outbreak requires a lot of coordination among various line departments. For example, the police will be required to provide manpower to field teams when they visit poultry farms. Then, the revenue department is responsible for disbursing monetary compensation to affected farmers whose birds are being culled, and for drawing up epidemic maps and identifying safe burial sites,” said a senior veterinary officer with the district animal husbandry department, seeking anonymity.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner will be the nodal authority for ordering a ban, if required, on sale and transport of poultry products, either from the district or from containment zones. The deputy commissioner will also be responsible for coordinating all financial and logistical support for the containment operation, should one be required.

The department of public health, meanwhile, will be responsible for monitoring the health of all veterinarians, livestock handlers and safai karmacharis involved in culling of birds, and will also provide them with antiviral drugs as a precaution. The public works department will supply disinfection and fogging machines, and any other heavy infrastructure (such as earthmovers), which may be required for culling and burying carcasses.

Department officials, not authorised to speak on the record, also said that they have reached out to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar, requesting them to expedite the test results of two carcasses. “We may receive the sample results in a day or two. If they test positive, we may not begin culling immediately since there is no excess mortality of poultry in Gurugram till today. We may send chicken samples for tests first,” said the veterinary officer cited above.

Dr Gahlot declined to comment but confirmed that a meeting to apprise other arms of the district administration has been convened at 11am on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

How farmers at Haryana border have made the protest site their home

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Hundreds of farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan arrived at Shahjahanpur on National Highway-8 on December 12 last year with the intent of proceeding towards Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers bond over cups of hot tea

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram to get 40K doses of vaccine by Thursday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The district is set to receive almost 40,000 doses of Covishield coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, from the first batch of over 241,000 doses assigned for Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Akash Yadav arrested after chase from Shimla

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Chasing a wanted man from his hideout in Shimla, the Gurugram police finally arrested 26-year-old gangster Akash Yadav, alias Ashu, on Sunday night from the Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram cop accused of graft and illegal detention surrenders

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 AM IST
After being on the run for 14 days, suspended police officer Vishal Kumar, who is an accused in a 57-lakh graft case and the illegal detention of a call centre owner, surrendered before a court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men snatch 10 lakh cash from an executive near Sector 14

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Three unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a bag of cash and other valuables at gunpoint from an executive on a scooter near Sector 14 crossing, towards Palam Vihar on Monday afternoon, said the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Animal husbandry department issues advisory on consumption of meat and poultry

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
As panic around the outbreak of avian influenza (or bird flu) spreads, the district animal husbandry department on Monday issued a public advisory, assuring citizens that the consumption of poultry and eggs is safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Canal water supply for sectors 58-115 likely to start this summer

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The city’s newer sectors, 58 to 115, are likely to start getting canal water supply by this summer, with 75% of the work having been completed and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) targeting to lay water distribution pipelines in these sectors by March 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Data collection of frontline workers for vaccination gains pace

By Leena Dhankhar and Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The data collection of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccine has begun at the district level, with the Gurugram police sharing the data of its 5,800 employees with the state administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine to be administered at six sites on Jan 16

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to nearly 600 healthcare workers at six session sites in Gurugram on January 16, said senior health officials, with a decision on further vaccinations to be taken once the procurement and distribution plans are finalised at the state level
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman kills self, family alleges foul play

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Basai residence on Friday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from J&K join protesters at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A group of farmers from Jammu and Kashmir joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP