Developers, RWAs of 14 condominiums directed to make RWH systems functional by March 31

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday directed developers and RWAs of 14 group housing societies in the city to ensure that rain water harvesting systems are made functional by March 31. GMDA officials said that failure to comply with RWH norms can attract fines.

Officials said that in a meeting with representatives of developers as well as Haryana government’s principal advisor DS Dhesi, current status of RWH systems in these societies was shared and stakeholders were asked to take corrective actions. During an inspection earlier, the harvesting systems in these condominiums were found to be in unusable condition.

RS Bhath, district nodal officer (enforcement) said these societies have high population density and cover almost three sectors of the city. “We have apprised these developers that shortcomings were found in RWH systems of five societies. We will conduct inspection, share information and knowledge with developers and RWAs to ensure that rain water harvesting systems work. Once these RWH systems are made functional, waterlogging will be reduced in these areas,” he said.

During the inspection of five condominiums in September last year, Bhath said they found that the RWH systems were not cleaned, found to be blocked, and garbage was strewn around or the depth was not adequate and the water inlet pipe was only 10 metres deep in some cases. “During the meeting some of the developers and RWAs apprised that there was backflow of sewer which caused problems in the societies and also hampered in the functioning of the RWH systems. It has been decided that a committee will be formed comprising the Municipal Corporation of Manesar commissioner and officials of MCG and GMDA.”

Bhath said that in November last year, a meeting of all developers and RWAs was called to discuss the issue of making RWH systems functional, and they were asked to submit details by December 31. However, with limited responses, physical inspections were conducted.

According to a third-party assessment, RWH systems were found defective in half of the residential societies and 85% of individual houses. The study, done in July 2025, pointed out that making RWH systems functional will reduce waterlogging considerably in the city.

GMDA officials said that failure to comply with RWH norms can attract fines and authorities can also deny or revoke occupancy certificates. Also, rebates and concessions issued to a project or an RWA can be withdrawn depending upon the case, they said.