Dhorka village linked to Iffco Chowk Metro station with bus route extension

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Service (GMCBL) extended its bus route number 135B by nearly five kilometers on Sunday. The extended route now connects Dhorka village to Iffco Chowk metro station, providing alternative public transportation option for residents who previously relied on private vehicles, cabs, and shared autos. Residents gathered at the launch of extended bus service in sector 92 at Sare Homes condominium. (HT Photo)

The first trip of the extended route commenced from Sare Homes in Sector 92, marking the event with the presence of a large number of residents. Anup Yadav, the bus operator, mentioned that the route extension will reduce travel time and improve connectivity to key city centers. “The bus takes around 1.5 hours to cover the distance from Dhorka to Iffco Chowk Metro station, with buses available almost every hour. The fare ranges from ₹10 to ₹35,” he said, adding that the first bus would start at 7.45am from Dhorka.

According to officials, two buses, with the seating capacity of 36 each, have been deployed on this route. Each bus will make eight trips daily, they added. Previously, the bus route only covered the stretch between Iffco Chowk and Sector 91. The new extension covers areas from Sector 92 through NH48, stopping at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and finally, Iffco Chowk Metro station.

Residents, such as Pravin Malik, President of Sare Home RWA in Sector 92, expressed satisfaction with the route extension, noting it because of consistent lobbying with GMCBL management since June. After the residents had made efforts, GMCBL conducted a ridership survey before the proposal to extend the route was undertaken. Malik highlighted the growing population in the region as a key factor in the route extension. “We are happy that the route has been extended. It will benefit residents of around nine to ten condominiums and three villages, including Dhorka, Mevka, and Wazirpur,” he said.

Previously, bus services in the area had been discontinued due to low ridership. “The population has considerably increased in the last two years and we are confident that more buses will now be added to this route,” Malik said. Meanwhile, Sector 95 resident, Jitender Kumar said, “The buses offer a cheaper and safer option to commuters.”+

A senior GMCBL official stated that efforts are ongoing to expand bus services across the city, with plans to introduce more buses in the next two to three months. He said, “We will get more buses in the next two to three months, which will help put more buses on new routes and extend and strengthen the existing routes.”

The official also said they were also working out a possibility to connect the bus service between sectors along Dwarka expressway and sector 21 metro station in Dwarka.

Last Sunday, a new bus route between Sector 99 and Millennium City metro bus station was also launched, further enhancing regional connectivity.