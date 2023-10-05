Did not damage pond, fell trees to build Faridabad link road: NHAI to NGT

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has neither encroached upon a pond near Village Kiranj in Nuh , not did it fell trees illegally while constructing the Faridabad link road connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass. HT Image

The highways authority in its compliance report, dated October 2, made this submission in response to directions issued by NGT (July 7) on a petition filed by a resident of the area alleging encroachment of a pond, illegal felling of trees, and damage to a revenue road.

The compliance report by the highways authority said the development of the highway has caused no damage to the pond, located on the right of the highway toward Sohna, adjacent to a Haryana irrigation canal. “There is a pond on the right side of the highway in Village Kiranj but it falls beyond the right of way of the highway and the same has not been disturbed by the concessionaire of NHAI during the construction of the highway,” it informed the NGT.

Referring to complaints of illegal felling of trees, the NHAI stated that an amount of ₹12,76,657 was deposited to Nuh district and ₹9,37,238 to Gurugram for compensatory afforestation, which is yet to be carried out by the forest departments of the two districts. It further submitted that NHAI has already deposited the amounts for acquisition of land for the highway as per the awards declared.

The authority also said more than 6,000 trees have been planted at the toll plaza to improve greenery. It also said that sufficient number of structures have been created for movement of people of Hajipur and no canal has been damaged.

Prem Mohan Gaur, the petitioner in the matter, however said the submission by NHAI does not reveal the true picture. “These submission are not valid. Land records have been misrepresented, trees have been cut, the pond has been filled with construction waste. I will raise these matters in the next hearing on November 21,” he said.

