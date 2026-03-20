Domestic LPG supply stable; commercial segment faces constraints in Gurugram: Officials

Gurugram Officials said six procurement centres are operational in the district and teams have been constituted to keep a check on black marketing of LPG cylinders (PTI)

The district’s food and supplies department in Gurugram is receiving adequate domestic stock supplies of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to meet the consumer demands, officials told HT on Thursday.

According to officials, the department is in touch with oil marketing companies to address the shortage being reported by commercial establishments in the city.

“The current demand of around 10,27,000 LPG domestic connections is being fulfilled by 58 distributors in the district. Around 3,95,000 cylinders were procured by the distributing gas agencies between March 1 and 18, with a booking period of 21 to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in villages,” said Ashok Kumar, the district’s food supplies controller (DFSC).

Kumar said that 58 distributors of three oil and gas companies have been directed to submit daily LPG procurement and delivery reports. “The initial panic and rush among the public to place multiple LPG bookings has now subsided, resulting in less pressure on supplying agencies,” said Kumar.

The latest data provided by the district food and supplies office (DFSO) on Thursday showed that the district received around 7,14,00 LPG cylinders in February and another 8,12,000 in January. “We are reviewing the supply data and the data are being regularly updated on a WhatsApp group by the distributors,” a senior official at the DFSO said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said six procurement centres are operational in the district and teams have been constituted to keep a check on black marketing of LPG cylinders. “The distributors found falsifying the supplies data will face legal action, including registration of FIRs. There has been no capping on LPG and PNG supplies for domestic consumers,” the official said, adding that the domestic suppliers are given priority over commercial activities.

According to officials, the commercial supplies have been facing constraints due to the supply chain crisis in West Asia. “Around 9,000 registered commercial connections have begun seeing improvement since Tuesday. Before that, the supplies were affected for almost a week,” the senior official added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana City Gas (HCG) officials confirmed no restrictions in domestic PNG supplies in the district. “Though there have been no restrictions imposed on domestic users, the commercial users have been directed to bring down their gas consumption by 20-50% industry-wise,” a senior HCG official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said around 7,000 registered consumers in Gurugram, including restaurants and hotels, receive about 3,00,000 standard cubic metres (SCM) of gas every day.