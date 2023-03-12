Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Drunk canter driver mows down two on NH 48, arrested

Drunk canter driver mows down two on NH 48, arrested

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 12, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Faheem Khan (30) and Saleem Khan (45) of Uttar Pradesh. They worked as carpenters at a under construction site in Gurugram, police said, adding that the driver was identified as Sandeep Kumar a native of Bihar and worked for a transport company

Two men were allegedly crushed to death after a speeding canter rammed their motorcycle on NH 48 near Iffco Chowk on Thursday night, police said. The driver of the truck was arrested at Jharsa flyover after the traffic police chased the truck for seven kilometres, police said on Saturday, adding that the medical examination of the driver confirmed the presence of alcohol in his blood.

The accident took place near Cyber City, after Shankar Chowk around 12.45am, police said.

Naeem Ali, a resident of Rampur in UP and Faheem’s brother, said he received a call from the police that his brother and his friend have died in a road accident. “Police informed us that they were on a motorcycle, when the canter hit from behind and ran over them, killing them on the spot,” he said. He added that the victims were married and are survived by their wives and children.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team from DLF Phase 2 police station was sent to the spot after they received a call from a commuter. “The medical examination report confirmed the presence of alcohol in blood,” he said.

Police took the victims to a private hospital in an ambulance but the doctors declared them brought dead. “The bodies were handed over to the family on Friday after postmortem,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 II (whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 2 police station, police said.

