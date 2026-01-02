Drunk cop booked for ramming MLA’s pilot car, four suspended

Gurugram: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was booked by Gurugram Police for allegedly ramming the pilot car of Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma’s convoy at Sector 4/7 Chowk on New Year’s Eve, said police on Thursday. HT reached out to MLA Mukesh Sharma, however, he refused to respond to the issue (Representative photo)

Following the incident, the officer identified as Baljeet Singh along with two head constables Sanjay Kumar and Hans Raj and special police officer (SPO) Ajay Pal, who were accompanying him in the car were suspended on Thursday, said police adding that Singh was posted at the New Colony police station.

Police said that the SPO and the two head constables were deployed at the chowk’s check-post headed by sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar. They had abandoned the post to accompany the ASI in his car which had no registration plate at the front and a tampered one in the rear.

According to police, Singh reached the spot with his car and took the SPO to a nearby mall saying that they will return soon. SI Kumar, in his complaint submitted at the New Colony police station, alleged that the duo returned after half an hour.

“After returning, Singh along with the SPO took away the two head constables from the post and made a sharp U-turn at the chowk to travel towards New Colony and he ended up ramming the pilot car from the right side of the MLA’s convoy in which his security personnel were travelling with the MLA’s car behind,” said SI Kumar, adding that Singh had an altercation with the security personnel.

SI Kumar also alleged in his complaint that the entire incident was fallout of inebriated state of the ASI due to which he was speeding and no one was injured during the altercation.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered against the ASI under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act at New Colony police station on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that police have CCTV camera footage of the incident available with the police. “Departmental proceedings will also be initiated against the ASI and the three other police personnel who had accompanied him after leaving the check-post,” he added.