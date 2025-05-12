Menu Explore
Drunk man beats 6-year-old son to death for not giving him water; arrested

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 12, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Police arrested Suman Kumar Singh, a native of Muzaffarnagar district in Bihar, from the Shakti Nagar area on Saturday, they added

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man beat his six-year-old son to death for refusing to give him water at a colony in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The accused, who was arrested following a probe on Saturday, has been sent to judicial custody, police said. (File)
Police arrested Suman Kumar Singh, a native of Muzaffarnagar district in Bihar, from the Shakti Nagar area on Saturday, they added. On May 6, police received information from the civil hospital that a child named Satyam was admitted to the facility in an injured condition.

The boy was referred to PGIMS Rohtak as his condition worsened, where he died during treatment, police said. On May 7, the child’s mother lodged a complaint at the Sector 10 police station after which police registered an FIR. Singh, who was arrested following a probe on Saturday, has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

“During interrogation, the accused, who worked as a labourer, said as he did not get any work on May 6, he returned home and started drinking. “When he asked his son to give him water, Satyam refused. He then slapped Satyam who threatened to complain to his mother. In a fit of rage, Singh banged Satyam’s head against the wall multiple times, leaving him critically injured. The child later died during treatment,” a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.

