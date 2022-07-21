DSP murder: Traders take out silent march

The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district.

More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.

The protesters demanded that police teams crack down on illegal activities such as cow slaughtering, manufacturing of illegal weapons, cyber frauds, drugs and snatching.

Hundreds of shopkeepers, politicians, vendors, teachers, and contractual workers participated in the march and demanded the arrest of those involved in the mining mafia. They marched from Aggarwal Dharamshala to new Anaj Mandi via Old Anaj Mandi and handed over a memorandum to the subdivisional magistrate.

Raj Kumar Mittal, president of the cloth market association in Tauru, said it was unfortunate that people who protect citizens are targeted by miscreants. “We have demanded the arrest of all suspects and the strictest punishment for them,” he said.

Phool Kumar Yadav, president of the Haryana school association, said they wanted law and order in their city. “This is not the first time that police teams were attacked. There have been many instances of criminals assaulting policemen when they try to curb illegal activities,” he said.

Kuldeep Chouhan, the head of Jaurasi village in Tauru, said, “Our concern is the safety of people living in the area and that of the police. Crime is increasing in the district and people involved in illegal mining should be booked under the strictest law.”

Surinder Pal Gaur, subdivisional magistrate, Tauru, said the demonstrators have handed over a memorandum with their demands. “They memorandum was for the chief minister, and we have forwarded it to the CM’s office. Police are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the suspects,” he said.

Usha Kundu, additional superintendent of police, Nuh, said,“The march was peaceful. We are keeping a check on suspicious activities and checking all vehicles entering and exiting the district. Also, all those who were booked in earlier cases are currently being watched.”

