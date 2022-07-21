DSP murder: Traders take out silent march
The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district.
More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.
The protesters demanded that police teams crack down on illegal activities such as cow slaughtering, manufacturing of illegal weapons, cyber frauds, drugs and snatching.
Hundreds of shopkeepers, politicians, vendors, teachers, and contractual workers participated in the march and demanded the arrest of those involved in the mining mafia. They marched from Aggarwal Dharamshala to new Anaj Mandi via Old Anaj Mandi and handed over a memorandum to the subdivisional magistrate.
Raj Kumar Mittal, president of the cloth market association in Tauru, said it was unfortunate that people who protect citizens are targeted by miscreants. “We have demanded the arrest of all suspects and the strictest punishment for them,” he said.
Phool Kumar Yadav, president of the Haryana school association, said they wanted law and order in their city. “This is not the first time that police teams were attacked. There have been many instances of criminals assaulting policemen when they try to curb illegal activities,” he said.
Kuldeep Chouhan, the head of Jaurasi village in Tauru, said, “Our concern is the safety of people living in the area and that of the police. Crime is increasing in the district and people involved in illegal mining should be booked under the strictest law.”
Surinder Pal Gaur, subdivisional magistrate, Tauru, said the demonstrators have handed over a memorandum with their demands. “They memorandum was for the chief minister, and we have forwarded it to the CM’s office. Police are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the suspects,” he said.
Usha Kundu, additional superintendent of police, Nuh, said,“The march was peaceful. We are keeping a check on suspicious activities and checking all vehicles entering and exiting the district. Also, all those who were booked in earlier cases are currently being watched.”
LG Saxena rejects Kejriwal’s request to visit Singapore; CM to now apply to MEA
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1. The event, meant for mayors, does not befit the attendance of a CM, the LG said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal will now seek approval from the ministry of external affairs for the same.
Karnataka to bring policy to ensure power supply to every household: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to bring a new policy to ensure power supply to every poor household of the state. He further informed that the state produces about 30,000 MW of power, 43 per cent of the country's solar power generated in Karnataka. A policy is being formulated to allow the private sector to set up energy storage units, he added.
Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon. Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. Bommai's Delhi trips often spark such speculations.
Punjab minister asks RERA to redress property disputes promptly
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Thursday asked officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure a quick property dispute redressal mechanism. While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the authority's website, Arora asked RERA to ensure compliance of obligations to promoters, allottees and real estate agents.
2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles
The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police. The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details.
