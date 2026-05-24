The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday said it has concluded its five-day demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj near Golf Course Road, during which 3,420 illegal shanties were demolished and around 19.5 acres of land were vacated. DTCP clears 3,420 illegal shanties from Saraswati Kunj in Gurugram

Officials said the drive was conducted on the directions of the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who is also the administrator of the colony.

On Friday alone, DTCP demolished around 850 illegal shanties spread across approximately 3.5 acres and 37 individual plots, officials said. The department also sealed two houses that were under construction without permission from the competent authority.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the demolition drive was carried out with assistance from Gurugram police from Sector-53 police station.

“The department managed to clear approximately 19.5 acres of the colony’s licensed land from illegal occupation. As part of the drive, 3,420 illegal shanties were removed, while a designated nursery school site, a green belt area, and other land earmarked for public use were also vacated,” he said.

DTCP officials said removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated during the drive has also begun to ensure cleanliness and smooth traffic movement in the area.

“Directions have been issued to the junior engineers concerned to conduct regular surveillance to prevent the possibility of re-encroachment in future. The department will now request the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to initiate the fencing process to ensure the security of the vacated land,” Madholia said, adding that a report would soon be submitted to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram.