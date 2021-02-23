DTCP demolishes illegal tenements in Saraswati Kunj colony
The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj colony located along the Golf Course Road on Tuesday, in which 200 tenements were demolished.
The team also sealed 20 commercial establishments, on the Golf Course Road, that were running illegally and demolished five illegal structures.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that an enforcement team supported by around 100 police personnel sealed the illegal commercial establishments being run in Saraswati Kunj. “The team also demolished 200 jhuggis which were set up illegally. We had received several complaints from the residents following which the action was taken,” said Bhath.
Earlier on Monday, the enforcement team checked the status of illegal colonies around Bhondsi, where demolitions have been carried out to ensure illegal constructions are not resumed. “The team went to illegal colonies and found a few instances where fresh construction was being carried out again. We have issued a warning to these plot owners and asked them to stop construction immediately as they would otherwise face demolition,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.
The data collected by the department estimates that they have carried out enforcement on roughly 720 acres of 840 acres where illegal colonies have come up.
Bhath said that on Monday, they had also visited a private licensed colony to check violations in approved houses.
