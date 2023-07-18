Visual audit: Developers of 23 condos directed to submit drawings

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has directed the developers of 23 residential societies to submit drawings and detailed plans of buildings and structures at the earliest so that the visual audits of these buildings can commence. Gurugram, India-February 07, 2023: One year will be completed since the Chintels Paradiso incident on 10th February; Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 of Gurugram, where a portion tower D of a sixth-floor apartment collapsed all the way down to the first floor killing one woman one year ago near Euro International School, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The district administration has recommended visual audits in 23 societies after preliminary survey by technical experts suggested that a more detailed analysis of projects was required to assess the issues related to construction, maintenance and structure stability.

On the directions of the district administration, the cost of the visual audit will be shared equally by the developers and the residents’ welfare associations. The audit process will start only after the money is deposited by both sides.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said in order to take the visual audit process forward, notices have been issued to developers of these condominiums to submit the detailed drawings of structures. “These detailed designs will be analysed and on the basis of that, the cost of audit will be calculated. Thereafter, guidelines will be issued to both the developers and RWAs to deposit their share equally. The audit process will be initiated only after both sides deposit the money,” he said.

The district administration said if structural defects come to fore in the visual inspection report, then the real estate firm will bear the cost of a structural audit. If no defect is found, then the cost of the structural audit will be borne by the RWA.

In a related move, the department also issued notices to developers of 15 residential projects to deposit the cost for structural audits in these colonies.

Yadav said a structural audit, which would include destructive and non destructive testing and chemical testing, has been recommended in 15 societies and for this the developers have to deposit money. “There is a panel of four technical firms listed with the department, but if the developers want to get audits conducted by an independent expert, then they will have to get a no objection certificate from the RWA concerned,” he said.

