DTCP flags building violations in 35 properties in Gurugram

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said that it has flagged building plan violations in 35 properties across the city and has issued notices to property owners and architects of 18 such properties. Officials said that in the show-cause notices issued to property owners, they have been asked why the OC should not be cancelled and an FIR be registered against them for violations and illegal constructions. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The district town planning department said that it had received several complaints regarding such violations in the last two months. A team was constituted, and it inspected 45 sites to which occupancy certificates (OC) were issued under self-certification scheme since July this year, said district town planner, enforcement, Manish Yadav.

“Out of the 45 houses inspected by the enforcement team, 35 had building plan violations such as illegal constructions that were carried out after obtaining the OC. Notices have been issued to owners and architects of 18 houses while notices for the remaining properties will be issued in a day or two,” he said.

The houses that were inspected by the department are located in DLF phases 1, 2, 3, and 4; Sushant Lok 1, 2, and 3; BPTP Amstoria in Sector 104; Emerald Hills in Sector 65; Mayfield Garden and Brahma City, said DTCP officials.

Yadav said that in the show-cause notices issued to property owners, they have been asked why the OC should not be cancelled and an FIR be registered against them for violations and illegal constructions. Likewise, the architects have been asked to explain the basis on which OCs have been issued to incomplete buildings, Yadav said.

“We have given the property owners and architects time of seven days to submit the reply...if that is not done then action will be taken as per the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975,” he said.

Officials said that the enforcement team found that majority of house owners had carried out various illegal constructions after obtaining OC. Some buildings were issued OC by the architect even in a half-completed condition, the team observed.

Last year, DTCP had allowed architects registered with the Council of Architecture to issue OCs based on self-certification. It had also decided that these residential units will be checked for violations randomly.

Yadav said that all architects issuing OCs have been asked to ensure that they follow the rules, and the property owners should also not carry out violations. “If violations are found then actions against owners and blacklisting of architects will also be done,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON