DTCP issues show cause notices to 300 houses in DLF Phase 3, cites illegal construction

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Jan 16, 2025 06:32 AM IST

A senior DTCP official said that on a court order, they had conducted a detailed survey of DLF phases one to five. It was found that there were violations in at least 4,138 houses

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued show cause notices to 300 houses in DLF Phase 3 for illegal construction and commercial activities in residential setups. Officials said that 1,438 such notices have been issued so far.

DTCP has issued 300 fresh show cause notices to property owners in DLF phase-3 for illegal constructions and violations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior DTCP official said that on a court order, they had conducted a detailed survey of DLF phases one to five. It was found that there were violations in at least 4,138 houses. “We have given notices to 300 more property owners in DLF Phase 3 and asked them to submit a reply in this matter. If the response is not satisfactory then the department will take action against the property owners which could include sealing and criminal action against the violators,” he said.

DTCP officials said that guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, boutiques, beauty parlors, salons, clinics and general stores are being run in residential houses, which is against the rules. Majority of the notices issued by the department are to owners of 60 square yard houses that were allotted to applicants in EWS category, the officials added.

“Around 83 percent violations have been found in EWS houses in both DLF Phase 3 and Phase 5. We have also cancelled 81 occupation certificates of EWS houses in Phase 5 as violations were found. Many house owners have constructed more than four stories and are allowing commercial establishments to run in private houses which is not allowed,” a DTCP official said.

