DTCP issues showcause notices to owners of 59 plots with illegal fourth floors

Gurugram: After cancelling the occupation certificates of 59 properties, whose owners had constructed fourth floors illegally on residential plots in violation of rules and without getting approval for the building plan before February 23, 2023, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued showcause notices to owners of these properties, and asked them to submit their responses within seven days. The owners have to submit a reply by June 13, said DTCP officials. (Representational Image)

According to DTCP officials, the fourth floor on these properties was built in violation of rules and owners have been asked to restore these properties at the earliest, otherwise the department will seal and demolish these structures if corrective measures are not taken.

Out of the 59 fourth floors constructed on several properties, 15 have already been occupied, as per the status report prepared by the department. The notices were issued on June 5 and pasted on these properties.

The department of town and country planning on February 23, 2023 had put on hold permissions under (S plus 4) stilt plus fourth floor policy on residential plots and formed an expert committee to study the problems and issues arising due to construction of four floors on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The report by the expert committee was submitted to the state government on June 29 last year but it is still under the consideration of the government, and the ban on fourth floors continue.

According to department officials, notices have been issued to owners of four properties in South City one, three properties in DLF phase one, five properties in South City two, four properties in DLF phase two, three properties in Sushant Lok phase one, three properties in Malibu Towne, one property in DLF five, one property in Greenwood City, one property in Aarone Villa, one property in Vipul Villa, one property in Mayfield Garden, one property in Palam Vihar, one property in Ansal Essencia, 23 properties in Ansal Versalia, six properties in Anantraj and to the owner of one property in Central Park, Sohna.

A senior official of the district town planning department said that these properties were identified after going through the files submitted by architects. “We have issued show cause notices to the owners and occupation certificates have already been cancelled as the fourth floor was constructed in violation of rules. Sealing will be carried out if the replies are not found satisfactory,” he said.

The cancellation of occupation certificates and issue of restoration notices comes after the DTCP headquarters in Chandigarh issued directions on May 3 that fourth floors constructed without permission or completing formalities before February 23, would not be allowed and these structures would be demolished.

An occupation certificate (OC) states that the building has complied with all the basic building terms and conditions, and is fit to be occupied by the owner, and construction has been carried out in all phases. It is a legal document to occupy a building, obtain water, sewage and electricity connections.