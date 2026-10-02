DTCP proposes major change in Haryana’s land-use norms

The Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has proposed a major change in land-use regulations across the state by replacing the existing list of permitted activities with a list of prohibited activities. The proposed changes will apply to residential, commercial, agricultural and other land-use zones identified in development plans across the state. (HT)

Under the proposed framework, instead of specifying what activities are allowed in a particular land-use zone, the regulations will identify only those that are prohibited. Activities not specifically barred could then be considered subject to other statutory approvals, officials said.

DTCP issued a public notice on Wednesday seeking objections and suggestions from residents and stakeholders within 30 days.

The proposed changes will apply to residential, commercial, agricultural and other land-use zones identified in development plans across the state.

At present, Appendix A of development plans classifies land uses, while Appendix B specifies activities permitted in each zone. Under the proposed amendment, Appendix B will instead list prohibited activities. DTCP has also proposed deleting Appendix A from the explanatory notes of published development plans.

“The proposed system aims to make it easier for landowners to obtain permissions for activities that are not prohibited in a particular zone. All normal statutory requirements will, however, continue to apply,” a senior DTCP official said.

The changes will apply to development plans prepared under various state laws and those administered by departments and metropolitan development authorities, including in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat and Hisar.

Under the draft, housing, industries and IT parks will remain prohibited in commercial zones. In agricultural zones, prohibited activities include commercial colonies and red-category industries.