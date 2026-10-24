DTCP puts building plan approval on hold after Sushant Lok building tilts

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has put the building-plan approval for a plot in Sushant Lok-I on hold after an inspection found that excavation work had caused major structural damage to an adjoining under-construction five-storey building, leaving it dangerously tilted. On October 19, the under-construction building, comprising a stilt floor and four storeys, developed cracks and began tilting.

Officials said the owner of the plot where the excavation took place has also been directed to engage an empanelled structural engineer to stabilise the damaged building and submit an action taken report within 24 hours. The department has also barred the registration of sale deeds or individual floors in the damaged building until further orders.

Following the directions, the plot owner has begun taking safety measures based on the recommendations of a structural engineer, officials said.

“We have asked the owner to take preventive steps to stabilise the building. Even if the structure is subsequently declared unsafe, it will have to be stabilised before it can be demolished safely,” said Praveen Chauhan, district town planner, Gurugram.

On October 19, the under-construction building, comprising a stilt floor and four storeys, on plot C-1770 in Sushant Lok-I developed cracks and began tilting after excavation work was carried out on adjoining plot C-1769, officials said.

The action followed a complaint by Sandeep Singhal, owner of plot C-1770, who alleged that excavation on the neighbouring plot had damaged his building.

In a notice issued late Wednesday evening, Chauhan directed the owner of plot C-1769 not to undertake construction on the strength of the existing building-plan approval until further orders. The approval had been granted under the self-certification policy through the Haryana Online Building Plan Approval System (HOBPAS).

“In view of the seriousness of the matter and the apparent lapse in ensuring the structural safety of the adjoining property, the building plan approval granted under the Self-Certification Policy, in respect of Plot No. C-1769, Block-C, Sushant Lok-I, Gurugram, is hereby kept in abeyance/cancelled till further decision in the matter,” the notice said.

The notice also directed the owner to take immediate measures to stabilise the damaged structure in consultation with an empanelled structural engineer and submit an action taken report, supported by the engineer’s observations and recommendations, within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

Meanwhile, 14 families evacuated from four neighbouring buildings following the incident remain displaced.

Amit Khosla, a floor owner in plot C-1768, said the owner of the adjoining plot had begun repair work at the excavation site, including construction of a raft foundation, but the affected families were yet to receive any relief.

“We are still living in hotels and some at relatives’ places. Who will pay rent for alternative accommodation? After directions from DTCP, the repair work has at least started,” he said.

The department has also directed the Wazirabad sub-registrar not to execute sale deeds or floor-wise registrations for the damaged building on plot C-1770.