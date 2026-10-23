Tilting building in Sushant Lok-3 to be assessed for structural safety
Gurugram:The district administration has asked Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to determine whether a five-storey “tilted” building in Sushant Lok-3 should be declared unsafe and demolished
Gurugram:The district administration has asked Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to determine whether a five-storey “tilted” building in Sushant Lok-3 should be declared unsafe and demolished.
The building tilted dangerously following excavation work on an adjacent plot on October 19.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by sub-divisional magistrate (Wazirabad) Sanjeev Singla, who discussed the matter with the building owners, neighbours evacuated from four adjoining buildings, and officials from the town and country planning department, PWD, local police, and civil defence.
“We have asked the MCG to coordinate with the concerned officials to determine whether the building is structurally unsafe and requires demolition, or if it can be saved through retrofitting. In the meantime, traffic movement in front of the building has stopped, and nearby houses have been evacuated. As a preventive measure, SDRF personnel were brought in, and regular police teams have been deployed to monitor the situation,” said Singla.
He added that two earth moving machines have also been deployed to support the tilted building. “A police case has also been registered in this matter and an investigation is under way,” he said.
Officials said the concerned building, which has a stilt and four storeys, tilted dangerously to the right, damaging its internal structure. The Gurugram police evacuated four nearby buildings to ensure the safety of the 14 families residing there. The evacuated families have since been residing either in hotels or with relatives.
According to a contractor working at the damaged building the incident occurred around 4 pm on October 19. “We immediately informed the police and the excavation work was halted. Around 40 workers were on site,” he said.
Amit Khosla, a neighbour who evacuated his house following the incident, said 14 families are currently facing uncertainty and are unable to return to their homes. “The building is unsafe, and if it rains, it could cause the structure to collapse, posing a serious safety risk to the surrounding area. The authorities should expedite a decision and find a permanent solution to this issue so the residents can safely return to their homes.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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