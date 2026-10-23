Tilting building in Sushant Lok-3 to be assessed for structural safety

Gurugram:The district administration has asked Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to determine whether a five-storey “tilted” building in Sushant Lok-3 should be declared unsafe and demolished. The building tilted dangerously following excavation work on an adjacent plot on October 19.

The building tilted dangerously following excavation work on an adjacent plot on October 19.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by sub-divisional magistrate (Wazirabad) Sanjeev Singla, who discussed the matter with the building owners, neighbours evacuated from four adjoining buildings, and officials from the town and country planning department, PWD, local police, and civil defence.

“We have asked the MCG to coordinate with the concerned officials to determine whether the building is structurally unsafe and requires demolition, or if it can be saved through retrofitting. In the meantime, traffic movement in front of the building has stopped, and nearby houses have been evacuated. As a preventive measure, SDRF personnel were brought in, and regular police teams have been deployed to monitor the situation,” said Singla.

He added that two earth moving machines have also been deployed to support the tilted building. “A police case has also been registered in this matter and an investigation is under way,” he said.

Officials said the concerned building, which has a stilt and four storeys, tilted dangerously to the right, damaging its internal structure. The Gurugram police evacuated four nearby buildings to ensure the safety of the 14 families residing there. The evacuated families have since been residing either in hotels or with relatives.

According to a contractor working at the damaged building the incident occurred around 4 pm on October 19. “We immediately informed the police and the excavation work was halted. Around 40 workers were on site,” he said.

Amit Khosla, a neighbour who evacuated his house following the incident, said 14 families are currently facing uncertainty and are unable to return to their homes. “The building is unsafe, and if it rains, it could cause the structure to collapse, posing a serious safety risk to the surrounding area. The authorities should expedite a decision and find a permanent solution to this issue so the residents can safely return to their homes.”