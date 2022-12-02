DTCP razes illegal structures in Saraswati Kunj

An enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj colony in Sector 53, adjacent to the Golf Course Road on Friday.

DTCP officials said that the enforcement team partially demolished illegal structures on 14 plots. The team also sealed 11 eateries that were constructed illegally, they added.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that illegal constructions were being carried out by anti-social elements and building materials were supplied during the night. “We have directed the estate manager of Saraswati Kunj to barricade the entrances of the colony to ensure no vehicle carrying construction materials enters the colony. We will request the deputy commissioner and the police to ensure regular checking is carried out to prevent the movement of vehicles carrying construction materials, which are used in illegal constructions”, he said.

Saraswati Kunj is a zero-tolerance area as far as illegal constructions are concerned as the entire matter is subjudice due to ownership issues, said DTCP officials.

Madholia said that there were three five-story illegal buildings that were demolished partially as the earth moving machines could not reach the higher floors. He, however, said that building materials lying on the ground floor and outside such as stones, tiles, sanitary fittings, steel bars, electric fittings, etc. have been crushed.

“We will inform the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner that these buildings are unsafe and necessary action should be initiated,” Madholia said.

During the drive, the enforcement team also found that some persons were carrying out constructions after getting third party rights by defying existing rules.

In one instance, the team found that one person was developing a farmhouse by combining two plots along with one plot of undeveloped land of the licenced colony against the rules.

Madholia said that the entire farmhouse, having several rooms and facilities, was demolished. “We have also sealed 11 eateries on the Golf Course road, which were constructed illegally,” he added.

The Saraswati Kunj society was set up as a cooperative group in the year 1983. It has remained in controversy after it allotted plots to 9,000 applicants by 2004, while only 4,000 plots could be accommodated.

The housing society project has remained stuck since then with the government forming a commission to resolve the dispute among members. The matter is also under the consideration of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which had also directed the DTCP to remove encroachments in the colony.

