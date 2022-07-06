DTCP seals 60 flats for violation of building norms
In a major drive against flats being constructed by developers in violation of the approved building plans, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed around 60 dwelling units (flats).
According to DTCP officials, only a single dwelling unit is allowed to be constructed on a single floor in a plot but multiple units were constructed or were being constructed by the developers in complete violation of rules.
District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said a survey was conducted on Monday, where in the plots, where constructions have been undertaken in complete violation of rules, were identified. Most of these plots were in C-2 block of Palam Vihar.
“We have sealed around 60 dwelling units on Tuesday and the department will now recommend that an FIR be registered against those who have undertaken the constructions in complete violation of norms. We will also recommend to the tehsildar that no deeds should be registered in these plots. The health department and the Dakshin Haryana Vijli Vitaran Nigam should also refrain from giving their services to the violators,” said Madholia, adding that the planning department will also be asked not to issue occupation certificates.
DTCP officials said that they sealed 16 dwelling units (four units each at all four levels), along with one store at stilt level, at one of the plots in C-2 block. In another plot, 24 dwelling units on a single plot, which had provision for only four flats, were sealed.
“We have also sealed the office of a property dealer and many more such units, which have been constructed in complete violation of rules. The drive was carried out by the enforcement wing with support from Gururgam police,” said Madholia.
Three offices of the property dealers and an illegal shop was also sealed during the drive on Tuesday.
According to DTCP rules, only four dwelling units are allowed in a plot along with a stilt. Undertaking any other construction than the approved building plan is against the law, said officials.
Apart from the sealing drive, the enforcement department also carried out an anti- encroachment drive at Palam Vihar Vyapar Kendra to ensure the market is free of illegal vends and the pathways are free for residents and visitors.
“A meeting was held with the president of the market association and other shopkeepers and they were asked to remove the vends on their own. The market association has agreed to take proactive action and ensured us that corridors will be freed of encroachments and proper cleaning will be done regularly,” he said.
The enforcement wing will be inspecting one market every week in the private colonies to ensure there is no encroachment, said officials.
