DTCP to inspect gates installed in plotted colonies in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Behl
Jan 21, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Pending applications for boom barrier installations are on hold until the review process is completed, DTCP officials said 

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) announced on Monday that all permissions for erecting gates in plotted colonies developed by private builders and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will be reviewed soon. Gates installed by Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) without proper approval will be demolished as per district administration directives. 

DTCP officials confirmed that a team will soon be formed to survey gates in plotted colonies (HT Archive)
DTCP officials confirmed that a team will soon be formed to survey gates in plotted colonies (HT Archive)

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, issued the instructions during a meeting on permissions for boom barriers and gates on Monday. “Several colonies have installed gates instead of boom barriers, violating permissions. These gates, which often remain closed, create problems for residents. All such installations will be reviewed, and violative gates will be demolished,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement). 

A district committee, chaired by the deputy commissioner, scrutinises applications for boom barriers in plotted colonies to ensure residents’ safety. Madholia explained, “The committee permits boom barriers on internal roads with the condition that they are manned by security personnel and monitored 24/7 via CCTV cameras.” 

During the meeting, a Gurugram police official highlighted the inconvenience caused by RWAs replacing boom barriers with gates. “These gates are often unmanned and remain closed at night, causing significant issues for residents. Following this, we have been instructed to survey the colonies and take action where gates violate rules,” Madholia added. 

DTCP officials confirmed that a team will soon be formed to survey gates in plotted colonies. Pending applications for boom barrier installations are on hold until the review process is completed. 

