Duo assaulted by group of 12 while travelling in Sector 40

In a case of road rage, two persons were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a group of at least 12 persons in Sector 40, after they had asked members of the group to move two vehicles that were parked in the middle of the main carriageway.

The incident took place on the night of January 25 when Manoj Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar extension, had gone to drop his friend Pawan in Kanhai village. “Around 11.30pm on Monday, I was driving towards Kanhai village from Sector 45 along with my friend after dropping some guests. We spotted a Scorpio and i20 parked on the middle of the road and requested the drivers of the vehicles to remove the cars and give us way to cross the stretch. This led to an argument,” said Kumar, the complainant.

Kumar said the drivers called their friends and soon, around 12 to 15 persons from adjoining areas assembled at the spot and attacked them with sticks and iron rods.

The police said that they had also threatened to kill the victims if they visited the area again. After the attackers left the spot, Manoj and his friend went to a nearby private hospital for treatment, following which the hospital staff informed the police control room and a team from the Sector 40 station visited them and recorded their statements.

The police said that both the victims were discharged after being given first aid. On the basis of Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station, against unidentified persons. “The police are trying to identify the suspects,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.