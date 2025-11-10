Dwarka E-way toll collection begins, locals offered monthly pass at 340

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday began toll collection on the Dwarka Expressway and started charging commuters at the newly operational Bijwasan toll plaza from 8am, officials said. Dwarka Expressway toll plaza (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to NHAI officials, car users will have to pay ₹220 for a one-way trip through the Bijwasan toll plaza, while the fee for a return journey will be ₹330. A monthly pass for 50 trips will cost ₹7,360. The authority has also introduced a special local monthly pass for ₹340 for residents living within 20 kilometres of both the Bijwasan and Kherki Daula toll plazas. “To ensure that locals don’t have to pay too much toll, it has been decided to introduce a monthly pass for vehicles for people living within 20 kilometres of both Kherki Daula and Bijwasan toll plaza. The vehicle owners can buy this monthly pass for ₹340 per month for unlimited trips, while the annual highway pass will also work on the toll plaza,” said a senior NHAI official.

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, light commercial vehicles will now be charged ₹155 per trip, while trucks and buses will have to pay ₹330 for a single journey. For three-axle commercial vehicles, the toll has been set at ₹515 per trip.

At the newly operational Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway, the rates are higher. Light commercial vehicles will be charged ₹355 per trip, trucks and buses ₹745, and three-axle commercial vehicles ₹815 for each journey.

Officials added that the use of FASTags is mandatory for all vehicles at both toll plazas.

The official added that the annual highway pass priced at ₹3,000 will be valid at the Bijwasan toll plaza. The new facility, located on the Delhi-Gurugram border, divides the Dwarka Expressway into two segments — 19 kilometres on the Gurugram side and 10 kilometres on the Delhi side.

NHAI officials said that around 90,000 passenger car units (PCU) pass through the Bijwasan toll plaza daily. They expect this number to rise in the coming days with the connection to the Urban Extension Road (UER) 2 now operational. “More and more commuters are using this road to travel to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal and Chandigarh,” the official said.

For vehicles using the Kherki Daula toll plaza, NHAI has also revised rates. The toll for individual cars has increased from ₹80 per trip to ₹95 per trip. The newly introduced rounded-off return trip rate is ₹145. The monthly pass for 50 trips has been fixed at ₹3,240, while residents living within 20 kilometres of the toll plaza will also be eligible for the ₹340 local monthly pass.

To obtain the monthly pass, vehicle owners are required to submit a copy of the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle, a copy of their Aadhaar card, and a printed photograph of the vehicle owner with the car. “The vehicle owners can get the monthly pass within 20 to 30 minutes from the toll plaza building at Bijwasan,” said the senior official.

NHAI clarified that vehicles crossing the Bijwasan toll plaza from Delhi will not be charged again at Kherki Daula in the same direction, to avoid double tolling. Similarly, vehicles entering via Kherki Daula will pay the initial toll there, and the remaining toll will be collected at Bijwasan. “In the initial few days there will be some teething issues as the toll collection system learns about the operations. However, things will become smooth in the next 10 to 15 days,” the official added.