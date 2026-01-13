Education, women’s empowerment to anchor Haryana budget: CM Saini

The Haryana government is committed to strengthening education and advancing women’s empowerment, aligning policies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday. Speaking at a pre-budget consultation in Gurugram, he said the upcoming budget would centre on knowledge and women’s participation. Budget will prioritise learning, innovation and women’s welfare, building on last year’s ₹21,893 crore education allocation and schemes (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“When knowledge, power and women’s power come together, they create the strongest foundation for inclusive growth,” Saini said, adding that education shapes future generations while women’s empowerment accelerates progress.

Referring to last year’s exercise, Saini said the government had incorporated 63 key suggestions received during pre-budget consultations for the education sector, leading to an allocation of ₹21,893 crore. Initiatives that followed included expansion of Model Sanskriti Schools, introduction of double-shift schooling, establishment of STEM laboratories and exposure programmes linking students with national institutions such as ISRO and DRDO.

CM Saini further said programmes to strengthen foundational learning, industry-academia partnerships, the Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Scheme and the Haryana State Research Fund were outcomes of participatory policymaking.

On higher education, Saini said research and innovation are core, citing a ₹20-crore State Research Fund. One government college per district is being developed as a Model Sanskriti College, with all 22 fully implementing the National Education Policy by 2026–27. The NEV portal was launched as a data-driven decision-support system.

Regarding women’s welfare, the budget will prioritise education, health, safety, employment, and self-reliance. Last year, ₹2,101.55 crore was allocated to the women and child development department, with ₹975.15 crore utilised. Saini highlighted schemes such as the Lado Lakshmi, the statewide Kishori Yojana, women’s hostels in six districts, and expanded self-help groups through government canteen tenders.