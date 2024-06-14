Expedite property NOCs, directs DTCP

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has instructed its field offices to take several measures to facilitate issuing No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) necessary for property transactions in recently regularised colonies with deficient infrastructure, said officials on Friday.DTCP director Amit Khatri has directed that the precise outer dimensions of these colonies be marked on maps and that the land schedule (Khasra number) of the colonies be submitted. This move aims to address issues in issuing NOCs, which are required for registering sale and purchase deeds. Over 600 colonies have been regularised across the state, but due to the absence of exact dimensions and land schedules, issuing NOCs has been problematic. Over 600 colonies have been regularised across the state, but due to the absence of exact dimensions and land schedules, issuing NOCs has been problematic (HT Photo)

On June 6, Khatri issued directives to demarcate the outer dimensions of the regularised colonies on the approved layout plan. The order also mandates providing the land schedule of the colony, including Khasra-wise details and area. For applicants with shared ownership where part of the land falls within a regularised colony, the plot’s position must be demarcated both on the ground and the approved layout plan. This plan must be signed by both the seller and buyer, accompanied by an affidavit regarding possession of the plot.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The order stated that post-regularisation, approvals for sale, purchase, building plans, and occupation certificates are permitted in these colonies. For plot and property registration, registering authorities will require an NOC from the department.

Despite regularisation, the director noted issues such as undefined plot numbers, outer boundary dimensions, and land schedules have been identified in most approved layout plans of the regularised colonies notified under Act No. 5 of 2022. “...there is a challenge in defining the area of the applicant vis-à-vis regularized area where the ownership of the applicant is in share and part of his ownership is covered under the regularised colony,” the order said.

A senior DTCP official noted that these directions will streamline issuing NOCs to plot owners in recently regularised colonies by the department, which is required for registering property deeds of sale and purchase.