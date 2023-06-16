Expert panel on fourth floor to submit report by June 30

The expert committee constituted by the Haryana government to deliberate on the issue of allowing the construction of fourth floor on residential plots is likely to submit its report by June 30. P Raghavendra Rao, chairman of the expert committee (left) with Narender Yadav, president of Home Developers’ Association, Gurugram. (HT Photo)

P Raghavendra Rao, chairman of the committee, while talking to HT on Friday, said they have held discussions with stakeholders in all the districts of the state, and received reports from the departments concerned.

Rao said the process of analysing the submissions made by residents, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), developers and government departments is being carried out and they will submit the report by the end of next month.

“We have held discussions with residents, RWAs, developers and have also received reports on this matter from all the departments concerned. The exercise was carried out in all the districts of the state. Right now, analysis is being done and most likely the report will be submitted to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) by June 30,” Rao said.

Rao said the department had received over 26,000 suggestions from residents across the state and these are being discussed in detail. “We will take a decision which will be in the best interest of the people of the state. All issues such as infrastructure, basic amenities and the aspect of pollution, along with expert opinions will be considered while taking the final call,” he said.

The DTCP on February 23 this year had put on hold the policy of construction of fourth floor on residential plots after objections were raised in the state assembly and by concerned residents across the state. The state government in March constituted an expert committee to deliberate on the issue.

Earlier this week, the Gurugram Home Developers’ Association had called upon chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and later submitted a memorandum to Rao, calling for an expedited decision on the matter.

Narender Yadav, president of the association, said a large number of people have bought plots with the purpose of constructing a fourth floor, and they have also paid for additional floor area ratio (FAR).

“The construction of the fourth floor will ensure adequate housing in the city, otherwise, there will be a shortfall in housing units and real estate prices will rise further. We have assured the government that the association will work with it closely to help in the upgradation of infrastructure,” Yadav said.

Residents opposing the fourth floor, however, are of the view that basic infrastructure and amenities in the city are already on the verge of breaking down, and the permission to build fourth floor will make the situation worse.

“The government should not permit fourth floor. It needs to first build infrastructure and amenities, otherwise, the residential colonies will become overcrowded and unlivable,” said Pawan Kumar, a Palam Vihar resident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail