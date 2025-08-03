Faridabad: Illegal garbage dumping near Surajkund sparks concerns

Residents of Charmwood Village in Faridabad’s Sector 39 have raised alarm over illegal and unchecked dumping of garbage on a municipal buffer zone adjoining C-Block and Kenwood residential colonies, directly opposite the Surajkund Mela grounds. Waste pileup near Belvedere Towers condos. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Once a green tract of land owned by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and used as paid parking during the Surajkund Crafts Mela, the area has now turned into an open dumping ground for construction debris, household waste, plastic trash, and even human waste, locals claimed.

“The dumping happens at night using tractors and small trucks,” said Prince Chadha, president of the C-Block Resident Welfare Association. “What began as small-scale piling has now taken over a large portion of the land. If not controlled, it will spread across the entire zone at an alarming rate.”

In a formal complaint to the MCF Commissioner, residents have sought urgent intervention. They demand clearing of accumulated waste, fencing off the area, and installation of caution boards to prevent further misuse of the land.

The situation has deteriorated over the past few months, according to residents, who now report large-scale dumping activities and encroachments by informal vendors, alongside the area being used as an open toilet.

“There’s so much filth and foul smell; people around Charmwood Village can no longer open their windows,” Chadha said. “This land was once a green buffer zone that gave our neighbourhood fresh air and visual relief. Today, it stinks of apathy.”

Environmentalists have also raised red flags. Delhi-based birdwatcher and environmentalist Nikhil Devasar compared the situation to the Bandhwari landfill disaster in Gurugram. “Unchecked dumping led to leachate leaking into the soil, contaminating groundwater and causing public health issues. Let’s not wait for a crisis to unfold here as well,” he said.

The site lies barely 10 feet from the Radha Soami Satsang centre and 30 feet from the Taj Surajkund property, raising concerns not just for residents but also for tourists visiting the heritage zone.

When contacted, a senior MCF official said, “We will conduct a site inspection shortly. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken to prevent further dumping and restore the area.”

Despite repeated complaints to civic officials, including the junior engineer of MCF, residents claim that no concrete action has been taken so far.

To be sure, Charmwood Village, developed in 1994, lies adjacent to the Surajkund Heritage Site and houses hundreds of families who now fear potential public health and environmental risks if the dumping is not curbed immediately.