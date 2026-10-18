Faridabad man held with 938 kg of illegal firecrackers on KGP Expressway
Faridabad police arrested a man and seized 937.93kg of illegal firecrackers from a pickup near Atali village on the KMP Expressway.
Gurugram:The Central Crime Branch of Faridabad police arrested a man and seized 937.930kg of illegal firecrackers from a pickup truck parked behind a dhaba near Atali village on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, police said on Sunday.
The accused, a resident of Bamni Khera village in Palwal district, was arrested on Saturday after police received a tip-off about illegal transportation of firecrackers, said Manjeet Yadav, police spokesperson.
According to the police, the accused was waiting inside the pickup truck behind a local eatery near KMP Expressway between 4.30am and 6am. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 34 cardboard boxes containing different types of firecrackers, including rockets, bombs, large anar-style fireworks and aerial fireworks, police said.
Police said the accused failed to produce valid licences or permits for possessing, transporting and selling the firecrackers. He was allegedly transporting the firecrackers from Palwal to Faridabad for commercial sale.
The firecrackers were seized and a case was registered under Sections 9b (punishment for certain offences), 9b(1) (manufacturing, importing or exporting explosives in violation of the rules or licence conditions, 9(1)(b) (possessing, using, selling or transporting explosives) of the Explosives Act, 1884; and Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 223(b) (disobedience of an order by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether a large syndicate was involved. The seizure comes amid increased scrutiny of illegal storage and transportation of firecrackers ahead of the festive season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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