Faridabad police commissioner sets strict directives ahead of Haryana assembly polls

Faridabad police commissioner OP Narwal has issued strict directives to ensure law and order across the district ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. During a crime review meeting on Sunday, Narwal, who recently assumed office, noted the need for heightened security and proactive policing to maintain peace during the election period. HT Image

To bolster security, Narwal announced that three additional companies of police personnel have been requested to assist during the elections. Checkpoints will be set up along the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh borders to monitor and control illegal activities, he added.

Narwal also ordered police teams to increase patrols and monitor criminal activities vigilantly. He directed crime branch officers and station in-charges to intensify efforts to apprehend most-wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, and bail jumpers before the elections. “We will enforce stringent security measures at all polling stations and keep a close watch on anti-social elements to maintain peace and order during the elections,” he said.

During the meeting, Narwal also highlighted the public’s general grievances and directed the police to ramp up awareness campaigns, particularly those focusing on scams related to stock market investments, and lotteries, among others. Additionally, Narwal issued a stern warning against individuals who file false complaints, stating that they would face strict legal action, urging officers to thoroughly investigate such cases and prosecute complainants if found guilty of misleading the police.