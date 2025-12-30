Faridabad sectors, Jhajjar villages shifted under new tehsils by Haryana govt

The Haryana government has restructured revenue boundaries in Faridabad and Jhajjar districts, reassigning several sectors and villages to different tehsils via a December 26 notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department, officials said. They added that the changes were aimed at administrative rationalisation and improved governance. December 26 notification cites administrative rationalisation, urban growth and better jurisdictional continuity, with officials promising smoother implementation on ground. (HT Archive)

In Faridabad, key urban sectors have been realigned between tehsils. As per the notification, sectors 15, 15A and 16A have been moved out of Badkhal tehsil and included in Faridabad tehsil, while sectors 21A and 21B have been transferred from Faridabad to Badkhal tehsil. Officials said the reshuffle reflects ground realities of population density, service delivery and jurisdictional continuity, particularly in rapidly urbanising pockets.

In Jhajjar district, three villages — Bilochpura, Bhindawas and Shahjahanpur — have been excluded from Matanhail sub-tehsil and moved to Jhajjar tehsil.

According to the notification, the changes take effect immediately.

Revenue officials said that such boundary adjustments are periodically undertaken to align administrative units with urban growth, infrastructure expansion and changing settlement patterns. In Faridabad, officials noted that the reassignment of sectors would help balance workload between tehsils and improve coordination for municipal services, registrations and land-related clearances. In Jhajjar, the inclusion of the three villages in Jhajjar tehsil is expected to reduce travel time for residents and improve access to tehsil offices, officials added.

Meanwhile, residents’ groups in Faridabad said the clarity in jurisdiction would help resolve long-pending issues related to land records, registry jurisdiction and municipal coordination. In Jhajjar, local representatives welcomed the move, saying it would ease administrative processes for villagers.

The notification also includes similar boundary changes in other districts across Haryana, but the Faridabad and Jhajjar revisions are among the most significant due to their urban and peri-urban impact, officials said. Further operational instructions to revenue offices are expected to follow to ensure smooth implementation on the ground.