Faridabad teen held for killing minor over ₹500 club entry fee dispute

An 18-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing his minor friend to death with an icepick near Udiya Colony in Faridabad for refusing to repay ₹500 he had paid for the victim’s entry into a night club, officials said on Monday. The accused and victim had known each other for over a year before the dispute turned violent, police said. (File photo)

Police identified the victim as a 15-year-old resident of Nangla Enclave Part-II, Faridabad. He was found dead with a towel around his neck and multiple stab wounds in the chest and abdomen at a vacant plot behind the Air Force Station in Udiya Colony on Saturday morning.

The accused, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was arrested on Monday from Faridabad by a DLF crime branch unit.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the victim and the accused had known each other for nearly one-and-a-half years.

The dispute dates back to two-and-a-half months ago when they had gone for a party to a club on MG Road in Gurugram. At the time, the accused paid a ₹500 entry fee on the victim’s behalf.

“Since then, the suspect had been asking the victim to repay the entry fees repeatedly, but the victim kept delaying it. The accused had even sought help from the victim’s family, but they had also refused to give him any money,” added Yadav.

According to investigators aware of the details of the case, during interrogation, the accused shared the exact sequence of events. He met with the victim on Friday at the latter’s residence around 9:30pm from where both of them left together. They went to the empty plot where they consumed liquor and the accused again asked the victim to repay him the money. However, when the victim refused to pay, in a fit of rage, the 18-year-old stabbed the minor boy multiple times, then strangled him to ensure he was dead.

Initially, the body remained unidentified as no belongings were recovered from the spot, but police soon ascertained the identity of the accused through technical and local intelligence inputs.

After his arrest, the accused confessed to the crime. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday so police can take him remand for further interrogation and recovery of murder weapon, investigators said.

The accused has two cases of theft previously registered against him in Faridabad.