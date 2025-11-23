Faridabad: Three-storeyed under construction building collapses, none injured

A three-storeyed under construction hospital collapsed at Sikri village in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh on Saturday, said police officers, adding that no one was injured due to the incident. Police officials said that the owner has been directed to get the debris cleared from the area.

Police officers said that workers and residents in the neighbourhood had already vacated the area before the building collapsed at 9.30am. However, a shop located adjacent to the building was damaged after concrete debris from the collapsing building fell on it.

The debris also damaged the 11kV transmission lines of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited which resulted in several hour-long outages in the area.

According to police, Radha Raman, 57, was constructing the building to set up a hospital on a 150 square yard plot. The construction work was going on for the last nine months and it was in its final stage.

Fire department officials said that the building might have collapsed due to either architectural design or construction flaws. They said that the ground water level in the area is high due to which water seeps out from ground even after a few feet of digging work. Officials said this factor clubbed with shallow piling work is suspected to be the preliminary cause of the collapse.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that as per the initial report received, it has come to light that water had started to fill-up the basement suddenly from Friday night after which the building had started tilting.

“Soon after, workers and people living in the neighbourhood vacated the area. After almost a couple of hours of sustained tilting, the building finally collapsed. However, not a single person was injured,” he said.

Yadav said that a station diary entry has been made at the Sector 58 police station in connection with the incident. “No complaint has been received from the doctor who was getting the building constructed or anyone else from the area. Police had reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and had cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Police officials said that the owner has been directed to get the debris cleared from the area and demolish whatever part of the building remains erect to avoid any future mishap.