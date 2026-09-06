Faridabad woman held for allegedly extorting businessman over private photos
Police said the 35-year-old woman allegedly recorded private videos of the 47-year-old businessman and threatened to share them with his wife.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly extorting money from a 47-year-old businessman by threatening to leak his private photographs on social media, police said on Saturday.
According to Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, the woman lives on rent with her family since five years in a property owned by the businessman in Old Faridabad. “Over the time, the woman and the man developed a relationship and she allegedly recorded private videos and photos of the man,” Yadav said.
The victim, in his complaint, allegedly said that the woman started threatening him to pay money or she will upload his photos on social media and also share them with his wife. “She also stopped paying the monthly rent for the house,” he said.
The woman demanded ₹4 lakh from the victim in return for not sharing his photos, police said.
Later, the victim shared everything with his wife, who registered a complaint on Thursday. An FIR was registered against the woman under sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Old Faridabad police station.
On Thursday, she was arrested while taking money from the victim at a restaurant, police said, adding that the money was also recovered from her possession.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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