Faridabad working on 100% waste collection by March 2022: Municipal commissioner

A meeting of 40 newly constituted ward committees constituted by Faridabad Municipal Corporation was held on Sunday in which it was decided that complete solid waste management would be achieved in the city by the middle of next year. The municipal corporation also decided that ward committees would carry out decentralised waste management, and asked the members to collaborate with local residents’ welfare associations, market associations, and other groups.

Yashpal Yadav, municipal commissioner, Faridabad, said that ward committees will act as change agents to ensure the participation of all stakeholders and take ownership of areas under their jurisdiction. “We have procured 110 vehicles to collect waste in the city. They will be pressed into service from November 10. We have trained manpower and experts, we will help in the smooth collection and disposal of solid waste. Our aim is to ensure 100% door-to-door collection of waste in Faridabad and its segregation at the house itself,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that Faridabad generates 600 metric tonnes of waste every day, and the municipal corporation is working to implement 100% waste collection by March 31, 2022. “The waste and garbage in the city and stuck in drains is being removed and this work will be completed by January 31, 2022. This clearing will help prevent waterlogging and sewage leakage,” he said.

The corporation, he said, will also launch an awareness drive on the segregation of waste and also collaborate with people at the ground level so that this cleaning and waste management drive is successful.

Yadav also appealed to the residents to ensure that waste is handed over to authorised waste collection vehicles so that it is disposed of at designated places. He also said that construction debris and similar waste should also be disposed of in a scientific manner as it becomes a major hazard due to poor disposal. “The ward committees have been empowered and they will play important role in the entire exercise. The model we are building in Faridabad focusses on self-governance in urban areas where people can take decisions for themselves,” he said.