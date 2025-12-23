Fire dept, locals flags gaps in safety systems of Gurugram secs 107, 109

Residents in sectors 107 and 109 have complained about the defunct firefighting equipment in the locality for the past three to four years. This, locals said, leaves around 8,000 residents at risk. (Representative image) Officials issued a final notice in July 2024 and flagged failures during joint inspections held in April and May this year. (HT Archive)

Residents of Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes in Sector 109 and Signature Global Solera in Sector 107 had raised the issue with the fire department nearly two years ago. Fire department officials said that reports were shared with the residents and the concerned builders, but with no adequate action taken, the officials filed a plea before the Gurugram sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) court in 2024.

A final notice was issued by the Bhim Nagar fire station in Sector 6 to the Signature Global Solera management in July 2024. Subsequently, fire officials filed a plea against the builders of the societies in sectors 107 and 109.

“We conducted a joint inspection in April and May this year. In the society in Sector 109, almost everything, from fire sensors, water sprinklers, fire alarm board, to ventilation system and pressurisation system, has not been replaced. While in Sector 107, work has been initiated, but there is still some issue with pipeline and water, and hence the system is not functioning as of now,” a senior fire official at Bhim Nagar fire station said.

“The fire no objection certificate (NOC) has expired for both of these societies,” he added.

Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Sector 109, said, “Despite the matter being pending before the SDM court, no action or directions have been issued so far. Although the society was handed over to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) in 2020, residents had raised objections regarding outdated and defunct firefighting equipment even before the handover.”

“In the last two years, there have been two to three fire incidents in our society. However, none of the firefighting equipment was functional, leaving residents exposed to serious risks,” said Pradip Kumar, a resident of Sector 107.

“Some work began after the last inspection by the fire department in December 2024, but officials have still not issued a clean chit. The delay is partly due to the society management, and since there has been no official handover to the RWA, maintenance remains the society’s responsibility,” he added.

On being reached out for a comment, an official of Signature Global team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some of the pipes had been replaced as noted in the fire department’s report. “The work is in progress,” he added. However, when asked about the other issues highlighted in the report, he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the management of Brisk Lumbini did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.