Five held with arms, police suspect theft plan

Five people were arrested on Tuesday when they were carrying arms and ammunition and police intercepted them near Sector 31. Police said the accused were all set to carry out a theft or robbery in a house. Five people were arrested on Tuesday when they were carrying arms and ammunition and police intercepted them near Sector 31. (Representational Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash Kumar alias Happy from Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad, Shivam Kumar from Aurangabad and Sonu Kumar from Bihar’s Saran, Vijay Kumar from Sector 10A and Priyanshu Singh from Vishwakarma colony in Sector 9. Three country made pistols including two breach loaders, four live cartridges, torches and other equipment were recovered from their possession.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that at around 12.30am on Tuesday, a crime branch team intercepted the five men on the service lane of Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Sector 31.

“Equipment such as battery torches, rods and items used for breaking locks and doors were recovered from their possession,” Kumar said, adding that the gang was all set to commit a dacoity in a house where they had already carried out recce.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Pawan Kumar, an FIR was registered against the five accused under sections 310(4) (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 310(5) (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday. They are currently in police custody and are being questioned on other members of the gang.

Police said that there are a total of 13 criminal cases registered against the accused, of which five cases of dacoity, snatching, theft, illegal firearms and assault are against Akash, four against Priyanshu and two each against Vijay and Shivam at different police stations in Gurugram.

“They have been to jail on multiple occasions in the past and had formed a gang after befriending each other behind the bars,” he said, adding that investigating was on to trace the suspect who had supplied them with the arms.