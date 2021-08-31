Forgery: Five booked for selling senior citizen’s plot using fake signature

Five persons were booked for allegedly duping a senior citizen of her 500-square yard plot in Sector 52 by forging documents to sell and transfer the property. The prime suspect was produced in court on Tuesday and taken on five-day remand, the police said.

The complainant, an 86-year-old woman, said that the main suspect was an acquaintance. The police said a case under sections 120 (B), 420, 467, 468, 471 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the prime suspect, Atul Goyal, and four others at Sadar police station on July 28.

In her complaint to the police, 86-year-old Sushila Devi alleged that the suspect, a resident of Sector 92, conspired with four others to dupe her and forged her signature, to sell the plot and also manage the transfer of this property with the authorities.

“I am a senior citizen and I can’t visit the plot often. He abused my confidence and prepared fake documents to sell my plot in Sector 52 without my knowledge,” the woman said in her complaint.

She went to inspect her property four months ago and was shocked to find that a large house was being constructed on the plot.

Upon making enquiries, she came to know that the plot had been purchased by two persons. When she approached the authorities over the sale, she found that her signature had been forged to sell the plot. “I have not sold this plot nor signed any documents to transfer the property and false signatures have been used,” she stated in her complaint.

A senior police official said that a case was registered against the five suspects at Sadar police station last month and after a probe, the suspect was arrested. “Atul Goyal was arrested in this matter and produced in court on Tuesday. The police will question him during the remand period of five days,” the official said, requesting anonymity.