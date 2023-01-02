Former pvt firm employee booked for leaking data, helping rival firm to win global tender

In a case of corporate espionage, a suspect was booked for allegedly joining a pan-India lounge aggregator and then leaking its sensitive internal information to a rival firm and helping them bag a global tender for business expansion, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the suspect, who hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, joined the Gurugram-based firm in March 2017, and was imparted training at the aggregator’s office in Sector 65.

According to police, the suspect was handling the firm’s Mumbai office. In September 2021, the company participated in a multi-crore global tender floated by a multinational firm, which they lost to a rival firm.

Police said that in March 2022, the suspect resigned on grounds that his father was suffering from serious ailments and he had to shift to Dubai for his treatment.

Investigators said that the firm’s top management also received calls from a person, identifying himself to be the suspect’s father, with a request to relieve his son as soon as possible so that he can travel for his timely treatment.

Police said that the aggregator’s senior officials came to know in July 2022, that the suspect had joined the rival firm that won the bid after which they launched an internal inquiry.

Investigators said that the firm’s technical experts scanned the laptop which they gave to the suspect for his official use. They said the experts came to know that he had gained access to almost all the sensitive internal data, including that of the tender which he had supplied to the rival group and helped them in winning the bid.

The firm moved a Gurugram court and on its order, an FIR against the suspect was registered under section 66B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 65 police station on December 28, said police.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said they have launched an investigation and necessary action will be taken at the earliest.