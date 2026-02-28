From cantonments to crossroads: How a retired Colonel found purpose in Gurugram’s traffic chaos

Gurugram: After decades in the cantonment and command post system, a 74-year-old retired Army colonel came to Gurugram seeking peace. Instead, he was met by a whirlwind of traffic, tangled roads, and the city’s relentless urban surge. Retired Colonel Satish Chander is a resident of Sector 52 in Gurugram (HT)

Rather than cribbing about traffic woes or relocating to another city, the Colonel (Retired) Satish Chander pulled him out of the comfort of retirement and into the thick of civic responsibility.

He began helping road crash and road rage victims, stepping in where others chose to slow down, only to record videos or simply drive past. He follows strict personal rules: never drives above 60 kmph, always carries a first-aid kit, water bottles and basic repair tools. “If you are prepared, you can save precious minutes, sometimes even lives,” he says with a quiet smile.

His consistent presence and calm intervention did not go unnoticed. Based on CCTV footage from key intersections, the Gurugram Traffic Police on Friday felicitated him as a “Traffic Hero” for his contribution towards road safety. At the ceremony, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan described the retired Colonel as an ideal resident for a city grappling with reckless driving and rising road fatalities. Calling for an attitudinal shift, especially among younger commuters, Mohan said Gurugram needs citizens who lead by conduct, not just criticism.

“Cities are not built by infrastructure alone. Roads need planning, but they also need emotions and responsibility,” Mohan remarked.

The retired Colonel, now a resident of Sector 52, moved to Gurugram after completing nearly 34 years in uniform. Having served across some of the country’s toughest terrains, he says, adapting to retired life came easily. What did not, however, were the everyday civic challenges of a rapidly expanding city where rules often seem optional and empathy scarce. “The discipline of the Army stays with you,” he says. “But on the roads here, discipline is the first casualty.”

What pains the retired Colonel the most is seeing ambulances stuck in traffic while commuters remain unbothered and unwilling to create a green corridor. In such moments, he often steps out of his car to clear the way for emergency responders. He believes unchecked growth in private vehicles, including multiple cars per household, lies at the heart of Gurugram’s congestion crisis.

While acknowledging the need for infrastructure expansion, Chander argues that roads cannot be widened indefinitely. He advocates a strong public transport system and even a cap on car ownership. “People must rethink how they treat the cities they live in. This is our home, not a transit camp,” he said.

In Gurugram’s daily traffic chaos, the retired colonel has found renewed purpose—proving that service to the nation does not end with retirement, and that sometimes, the biggest battles are fought at ordinary crossroads.

